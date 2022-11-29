Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 1,163 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of STIP stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.09. 3,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,544. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $106.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.89.

