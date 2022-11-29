Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 63,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 313.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 501,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,272,000 after acquiring an additional 380,134 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,074,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.53. 401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,719. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.43. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $50.53.

