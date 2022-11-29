Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Buys 350 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 109.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,121,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281,068 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $133,046,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,431,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,559,000 after buying an additional 1,934,984 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $70,144,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,171,000 after buying an additional 1,338,792 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.39. 22,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,506,396. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.07. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $45.88.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.