Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Stock Price Up 90.6%

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO – Get Rating) rose 90.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 17.47 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 15.25 ($0.18). Approximately 711,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,999% from the average daily volume of 22,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8 ($0.10).

Windar Photonics Stock Up 90.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.67. The firm has a market cap of £8.33 million and a PE ratio of -8.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.35.

About Windar Photonics

Windar Photonics PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines in Europe, China, and rest of Asia. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines.

