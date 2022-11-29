Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Acquired by Voss Capital LLC

Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma comprises about 7.8% of Voss Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Voss Capital LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Williams-Sonoma worth $24,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 33.1% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE WSM traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $115.80. 12,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,234. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.96. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $209.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 18.91%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $3,008,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,463,660.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barclays downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $192.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.67.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

