Whitener Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,633 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 184,681,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,066,585,000 after buying an additional 13,128,425 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,916,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,006,164,000 after buying an additional 1,425,823 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 53.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 35,742,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $356,752,000 after buying an additional 12,504,602 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,593,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $295,346,000 after buying an additional 464,817 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 25,358,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $253,079,000 after buying an additional 623,200 shares during the period. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at $652,840,445.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.38 per share, with a total value of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at $652,840,445.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,180,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 54,278,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,881,975.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,083,747 shares of company stock valued at $37,341,014 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ET stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.31. 133,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,434,922. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average is $11.38. The company has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 billion. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

