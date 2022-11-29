Whitener Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 263.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 258,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 21,402 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 451,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,531,000 after purchasing an additional 128,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $349,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FNDF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,769. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.34.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.