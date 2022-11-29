WhiteCoin Reaches Market Cap of $42.37 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $42.37 million and approximately $707,705.62 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0569 or 0.00000347 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.77 or 0.00461815 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 103.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00033366 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00023170 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006095 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018450 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001192 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

