Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Western Copper and Gold from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Western Copper and Gold Price Performance

WRN stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $224.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.00 and a beta of 2.09. Western Copper and Gold has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $2.40.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

