Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of WEA traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $10.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,959. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $14.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62.
About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
