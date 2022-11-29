Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) to Issue $0.12 None Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Monday, November 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 24.6% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE WIW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 238 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,970. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (WIW)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.