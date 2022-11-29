Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) to Issue $0.12 None Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Monday, November 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 24.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE WIW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 238 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,970. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 410,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 27,097 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,018,000.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

