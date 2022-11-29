WEMIX (WEMIX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $98.69 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 28th. WEMIX has a market cap of $98.69 million and $60.65 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WEMIX has traded down 72.4% against the US dollar. One WEMIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00002484 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,243.37 or 0.07660995 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.55 or 0.00484006 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,777.99 or 0.29439516 BTC.

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX was first traded on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 1,036,952,743 coins and its circulating supply is 244,288,759 coins. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork.

WEMIX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 1,055,882,690 with 244,277,876 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 0.3760567 USD and is down -14.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $70,789,730.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WEMIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

