Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 402,293 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,762,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402,293 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $456,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $34,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cfra cut their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.47. 13,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247,898. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.41. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $105.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.03.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.74%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

