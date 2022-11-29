Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 399,175 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,351,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 399,175 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 5.21% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $394,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,001,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,131,000 after buying an additional 2,234,946 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 91,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,822,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,274,000 after buying an additional 1,820,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,651,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,269,000 after buying an additional 1,034,064 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 964,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,527,000 after buying an additional 497,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,217,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,805,000 after buying an additional 338,600 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

JNK traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $90.94. The company had a trading volume of 55,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,370,572. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $108.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.63 and its 200 day moving average is $92.46.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

