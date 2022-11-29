Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,109,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 711,443 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.48% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $740,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 17,945,480 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,671,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,378 shares during the last quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. now owns 1,810,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,804 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,975,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 401.8% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 768,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,366,000 after acquiring an additional 615,095 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,094. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.39 and a 200 day moving average of $149.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

