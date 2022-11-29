Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $594.82 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,856,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,156 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 4.82% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $594,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. City State Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $108.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,904. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.21. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.