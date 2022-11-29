Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $501.86 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,983,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 433,395 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.00% of Eaton worth $501,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETN. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 105.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 588.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eaton Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.67.

NYSE:ETN traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.20. 8,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,279. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.63. The company has a market cap of $64.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $174.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.