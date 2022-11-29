Wells Fargo & Company Increases Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Price Target to $365.00

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $333.00 to $365.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of RE opened at $329.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Everest Re Group has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $337.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.21.

In other Everest Re Group news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total value of $222,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Everest Re Group news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares in the company, valued at $13,454,690.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $429,910.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,890.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,426 shares of company stock worth $1,424,369 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in Everest Re Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 9,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

