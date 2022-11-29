Wells Fargo & Company Increases Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $10.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s current price.

CCL has been the topic of several other reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $23.86. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 69.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 58.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 150.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

