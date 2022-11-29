Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.70.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WB. HSBC cut their price target on Weibo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Weibo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Weibo from $37.00 to $32.60 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. OTR Global downgraded Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WB. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Weibo by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Weibo by 404.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Weibo by 362.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 29.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Weibo has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Weibo had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $450.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Weibo will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

