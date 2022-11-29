WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Short Interest Up 142.6% in November

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 142.6% from the October 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

WEED Price Performance

BUDZ stock remained flat at $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 49,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,152. WEED has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12.

About WEED

Further Reading

WEED, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases. The company was formerly known as United Mines, Inc and changed its name to WEED, Inc in February 2015. WEED, Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

