WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Short Interest Up 142.6% in November

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 142.6% from the October 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
WEED Price Performance
BUDZ stock remained flat at $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 49,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,152. WEED has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12.
About WEED
