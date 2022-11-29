WCM Investment Management LLC Takes $12.36 Million Position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,525,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,359,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.51% of E2open Parent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in E2open Parent by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,665,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,730 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in E2open Parent by 3.0% in the first quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,165,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,416,000 after purchasing an additional 469,857 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in E2open Parent by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,103,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692,914 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,449,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,613,000 after purchasing an additional 882,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in E2open Parent by 0.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,417,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,368,000 after acquiring an additional 13,459 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ETWO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of E2open Parent to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

In related news, COO Peter Hantman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $175,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,100.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Peter Hantman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $175,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,100.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $72,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,052.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,400 shares of company stock valued at $251,220. Corporate insiders own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

ETWO traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $5.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,981. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $12.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.53.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 63.61%. The business had revenue of $160.68 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

