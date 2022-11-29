WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 95,867 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,277,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,867 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Coupang worth $16,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPNG. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Coupang by 1,125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coupang by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Coupang by 244.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Coupang by 2,615.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupang by 418.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 71.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Coupang news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $22,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,601,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,858,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $957,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,339,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,800,907.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $22,675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,601,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,858,973.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPNG. Macquarie began coverage on Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. CLSA lowered Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.37.

NYSE:CPNG traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.26. 45,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,627,092. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average of $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of -56.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

