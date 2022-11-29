WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 3,615 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.98% of Dorman Products worth $32,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Dorman Products by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 855,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,252,000 after purchasing an additional 129,465 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in Dorman Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,090,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 16.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 653,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,743,000 after buying an additional 90,086 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 238.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,369,000 after acquiring an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,257,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $404,566,000 after acquiring an additional 35,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

DORM stock traded down $3.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,557. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.00 and its 200-day moving average is $95.46. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $119.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.55.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

In related news, SVP Eric Luftig bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.90 per share, with a total value of $37,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,383.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John J. Gavin sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $269,060.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,839.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Eric Luftig acquired 500 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.90 per share, for a total transaction of $37,450.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,662 shares in the company, valued at $199,383.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

