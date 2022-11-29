WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 30,372 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698,911 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,372 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $290,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 178.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on MSCI to $504.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.11.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $494.67. 2,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,804. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $649.89. The company has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.22%.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,157,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

