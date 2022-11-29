WCM Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR)

WCM Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,911 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,763 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.42% of Crane worth $20,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CR. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Crane by 237.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Crane in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Crane during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Crane by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.67.

Shares of NYSE CR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.14. The stock had a trading volume of 308 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,254. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.39. Crane Holdings, Co. has a 52-week low of $82.14 and a 52-week high of $114.87.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.62 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 12.25%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.25%.

In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 117,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $12,225,553.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,274,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 117,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $12,225,553.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,274,824. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $290,207.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,422.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,409 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,162 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

