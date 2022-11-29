WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 46,526 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,409,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,526 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.35% of Bill.com worth $161,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bill.com by 12.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after buying an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 179.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Bill.com by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 333,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,566,000 after purchasing an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bill.com by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 80,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BILL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $183.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.10.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.65, for a total transaction of $887,081.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,881.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.65, for a total value of $887,081.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,625 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,881.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $2,268,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,108.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,826,089. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BILL traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.51. 6,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,164. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $307.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.03 and its 200-day moving average is $131.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 2.05.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. The firm had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.26 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

