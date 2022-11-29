WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 108,339 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,339 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Sprout Social worth $13,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sprout Social by 433.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Sprout Social by 109.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 138.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $348,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 298,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,629,132.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,841 shares of company stock worth $6,942,966 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sprout Social Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,406. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.79. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $117.07.

About Sprout Social

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Articles

