WCM Investment Management LLC Makes New $204.87 Million Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,082,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,865,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Datadog at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth $27,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 122.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.13. 15,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,169,970. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.45 and a 12-month high of $187.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,460.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.60.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $250,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,094,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $5,634,901.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 189,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,925,729.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total value of $250,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,094,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,506 shares of company stock worth $7,057,756 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.23.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

