WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 13,345 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,345 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $13,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 2,286.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,490,000 after acquiring an additional 232,996 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 433,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,898,000 after acquiring an additional 215,142 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,933,000 after acquiring an additional 192,525 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 456,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,183,000 after acquiring an additional 134,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,881,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

ShockWave Medical Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock traded down $6.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.81. 3,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 6.02. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.36 and a 1-year high of $320.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $269.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 110.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity at ShockWave Medical

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Maria Sainz sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $191,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Maria Sainz sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $191,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total transaction of $1,000,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,260,361.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,950 shares of company stock worth $13,925,684 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWAV. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.00.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.