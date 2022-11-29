Waycross Partners LLC Sells 26 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Waycross Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty comprises 2.0% of Waycross Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,376,000 after purchasing an additional 692,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 71.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on ULTA. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $491.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. William Blair assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.05.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $5.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $451.99. 10,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,645. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $461.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $411.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.75. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.