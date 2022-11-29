Waycross Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Waycross Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 93.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

BAC stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $37.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,934,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.11. The firm has a market cap of $297.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

