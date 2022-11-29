Waycross Partners LLC Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Waycross Partners LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 4.1% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $59,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AbbVie Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE ABBV traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $158.75. The company had a trading volume of 18,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,125,913. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.10 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.93 and a 200-day moving average of $145.94.
AbbVie Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.30%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.56.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AbbVie (ABBV)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.