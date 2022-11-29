Waycross Partners LLC Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Waycross Partners LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 4.1% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $59,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $158.75. The company had a trading volume of 18,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,125,913. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.10 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.93 and a 200-day moving average of $145.94.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.56.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.