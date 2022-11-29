Waycross Partners LLC Acquires 8,700 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Waycross Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 228.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Cadence Bank lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 16,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Fiserv by 2.4% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,211. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.60. 32,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,103,005. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $110.99.
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
