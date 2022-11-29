Watches of Switzerland Group (OTC:WOSGF) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Watches of Switzerland Group (OTC:WOSGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Get Watches of Switzerland Group alerts:

Watches of Switzerland Group Price Performance

Shares of Watches of Switzerland Group stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. Watches of Switzerland Group has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.05.

About Watches of Switzerland Group

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches. The company offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and insurance services for fashion and classic watches and jewelry. It operates 131 showrooms in the United Kingdom and 40 showrooms in the United States, as well as through seven transactional websites under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.