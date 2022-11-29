Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 230.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.75.

NYSE:WM opened at $164.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.48.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

