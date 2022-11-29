Warner Financial Inc. Has $666,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Warner Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 410.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 223.5% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.83.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $483.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,880. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $445.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $431.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $328.20 and a 52 week high of $494.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

