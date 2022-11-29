Warner Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Warner Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,654 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,821,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,959,954 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,045,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,928 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,879,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,540,898,000 after buying an additional 3,568,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,341,192,000 after buying an additional 6,042,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.28. 170,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,255,588. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.98. The company has a market cap of $160.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 56.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

