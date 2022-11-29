Warner Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Warner Financial Inc. raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at $126,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

MOAT stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.22. 16,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,891. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.99. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $57.27 and a twelve month high of $77.29.

