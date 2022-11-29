Warner Financial Inc. Buys 856 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $507,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 68.5% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 42,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.24. 22,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,251. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.18 and a 200 day moving average of $113.07. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.