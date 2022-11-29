Warner Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Warner Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 999,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 425,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,072,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,336,000. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 301,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,353,000 after buying an additional 15,583 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,139,000 after acquiring an additional 126,909 shares during the last quarter.

VOX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.43. 510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,717. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.02. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $138.47.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

