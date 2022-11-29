Warner Financial Inc. Acquires 502 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Warner Financial Inc. boosted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 115.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock traded down $2.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,327. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.33 and its 200-day moving average is $222.46. The company has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $175.08 and a 1 year high of $241.45.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Erste Group Bank lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.00.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,839,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.83, for a total transaction of $1,985,138.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,630 shares in the company, valued at $9,147,792.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,574 shares of company stock valued at $12,446,698 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

