Warner Financial Inc. Acquires 2,240 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Warner Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Warner Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 99.6% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $58.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,951. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.57 and a 200-day moving average of $60.52. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $83.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

