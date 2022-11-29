WANdisco (LON:WAND) Hits New 52-Week High at $660.00

WANdisco plc (LON:WAND – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 660 ($7.90) and last traded at GBX 638.60 ($7.64), with a volume of 12509 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 650 ($7.78).

WANdisco Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £427.52 million and a PE ratio of -12.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 501.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 374.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Insider Transactions at WANdisco

In related news, insider Yeturu Aahlad sold 36,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 460 ($5.50), for a total transaction of £167,674.60 ($200,591.70).

WANdisco Company Profile

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's WANdisco Data Activation Platform offers Data Migrator, an automated cloud migration solution that migrates HDFS data and Hive metadata to the cloud; Data Migrator for Azure, a native Azure service that enables users to migrate petabyte-scale Hadoop data and Hive metadata to the Azure cloud; and Edge to Cloud, a tool designed to move IoT and file data across edge systems, data centers, and public clouds to enable organizations to activate their data for AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics on modern cloud data platforms.

