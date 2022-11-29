Wanchain Hits Market Capitalization of $46.25 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 57.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001463 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 76.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $46.25 million and approximately $54.79 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00075872 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00061215 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000387 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00023846 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005318 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000287 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

