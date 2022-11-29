Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,299 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 0.4% of Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 20.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 240,863 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,869,000 after acquiring an additional 41,256 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $229,000. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 53.5% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 9,682 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,911,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $414.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,301,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at $41,691,798,939.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,737,402 shares of company stock worth $554,041,914 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on WMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.14.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

