Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,011 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,512,000. Ross Stores makes up 2.4% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,466.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Ross Stores by 419.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.30.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ROST traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $116.08. The company had a trading volume of 50,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,894. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.85 and its 200-day moving average is $86.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $117.29.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

