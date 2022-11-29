Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Has $493,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.83. The company had a trading volume of 24,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,225. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $150.46. The stock has a market cap of $132.75 billion, a PE ratio of 106.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.69.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

