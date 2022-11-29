Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Has $4.50 Million Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,841 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Juniper Networks comprises 3.1% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 2.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 103,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 778,600 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,190,000 after purchasing an additional 358,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 45,355 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 5.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,857,229 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,932,000 after buying an additional 87,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 14.5% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 19,112 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.69.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $4,258,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,860,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,581,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Juniper Networks news, Director Scott Kriens sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $4,258,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,581,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $135,009.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $605,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 169,286 shares of company stock worth $5,124,684 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $31.99. 38,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,206,174. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.82. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

