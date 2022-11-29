Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Buys 177 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.06. 28,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,789. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.89 and a 200 day moving average of $206.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $256.54.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

